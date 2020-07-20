Rent Calculator
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
108 NW Almond Dr
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 NW Almond Dr
108 NW Almond Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
108 NW Almond Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Blue Springs home has an open floor plan, double car garage, unfinished basement and fenced in back yard with a deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 NW Almond Dr have any available units?
108 NW Almond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blue Springs, MO
.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Blue Springs Rent Report
.
What amenities does 108 NW Almond Dr have?
Some of 108 NW Almond Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 108 NW Almond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
108 NW Almond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 NW Almond Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 NW Almond Dr is pet friendly.
Does 108 NW Almond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 108 NW Almond Dr offers parking.
Does 108 NW Almond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 NW Almond Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 NW Almond Dr have a pool?
No, 108 NW Almond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 108 NW Almond Dr have accessible units?
No, 108 NW Almond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 108 NW Almond Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 NW Almond Dr has units with dishwashers.
