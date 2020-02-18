All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1031 Southwest Kingscross Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1031 Southwest Kingscross Road

1031 SW Kingscross Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1031 SW Kingscross Rd, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex is coming soon! This home features an eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. The three bedrooms are all located on the main level. There's extra room in the basement for storage, as well as a 2 car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825, Available 12/7/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road have any available units?
1031 Southwest Kingscross Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Southwest Kingscross Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road is pet friendly.
Does 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road does offer parking.
Does 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road have a pool?
No, 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road have accessible units?
No, 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 Southwest Kingscross Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University