Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:53 PM

101 Southeast Keystone Circle

101 South Keystone Drive · (816) 788-6957
Location

101 South Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2635 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful Huge Tri Level that offers 4 bdrms and 3 bathrooms. This home is so open with 3 levels of living space that offers lots of natural light and a basement. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in your eat in kitchen/dining room combo. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Not to mention, the big deck outside and the patio downstairs. You'll have to see this home for yourself. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Southeast Keystone Circle have any available units?
101 Southeast Keystone Circle has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Southeast Keystone Circle have?
Some of 101 Southeast Keystone Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Southeast Keystone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
101 Southeast Keystone Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Southeast Keystone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Southeast Keystone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 101 Southeast Keystone Circle offer parking?
No, 101 Southeast Keystone Circle does not offer parking.
Does 101 Southeast Keystone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Southeast Keystone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Southeast Keystone Circle have a pool?
No, 101 Southeast Keystone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 101 Southeast Keystone Circle have accessible units?
No, 101 Southeast Keystone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Southeast Keystone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Southeast Keystone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
