Blue Springs, MO
101 SE Windsor Ct
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:39 AM

101 SE Windsor Ct

101 SE Windsor Ct · No Longer Available
Location

101 SE Windsor Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
A Great Remodel in Blue Springs!
Finished space in the basement. Property does have a fenced in back yard. Do not miss out on this property. Located close to access for everything that Blue Springs has to offer!

If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the house; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 SE Windsor Ct have any available units?
101 SE Windsor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 SE Windsor Ct have?
Some of 101 SE Windsor Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 SE Windsor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
101 SE Windsor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 SE Windsor Ct pet-friendly?
No, 101 SE Windsor Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 101 SE Windsor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 101 SE Windsor Ct offers parking.
Does 101 SE Windsor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 SE Windsor Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 SE Windsor Ct have a pool?
No, 101 SE Windsor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 101 SE Windsor Ct have accessible units?
No, 101 SE Windsor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 101 SE Windsor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 SE Windsor Ct has units with dishwashers.

