All apartments in Bland
Find more places like 305 E Missouri Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bland, MO
/
305 E Missouri Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:27 AM

305 E Missouri Ave

305 East Missouri Avenue · (214) 498-1861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

305 East Missouri Avenue, Bland, MO 65014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $395 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership. A minimum of $1600 of monthly documented income is required to qualify. Tenant is responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. We require good rental history, at least 90 days on your job and proof of income. This property does not qualify for Section 8.

NO DOWN PAYMENT for Veterans and Active Military!

Contact Alex at (214) 498-1861 for more details, questions or to setup a showing. If I am unavailable please leave a clear message with the property address and I will contact you back within 48 hours. You can also visit our website at www.Innomaxhs.com

Seller will also entertain cash offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E Missouri Ave have any available units?
305 E Missouri Ave has a unit available for $395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 305 E Missouri Ave currently offering any rent specials?
305 E Missouri Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E Missouri Ave pet-friendly?
No, 305 E Missouri Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bland.
Does 305 E Missouri Ave offer parking?
No, 305 E Missouri Ave does not offer parking.
Does 305 E Missouri Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E Missouri Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E Missouri Ave have a pool?
No, 305 E Missouri Ave does not have a pool.
Does 305 E Missouri Ave have accessible units?
No, 305 E Missouri Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E Missouri Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 E Missouri Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 E Missouri Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 E Missouri Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 305 E Missouri Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waynesville, MOSt. Robert, MO
Rolla, MOJefferson City, MO
Union, MO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity