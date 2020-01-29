All apartments in Birmingham
418 Spratley St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

418 Spratley St

418 Spratley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

418 Spratley Avenue, Birmingham, MO 64161

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
418 Spratley St - 418 Spratley St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Birmingham, MO!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-Carport
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

$695.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$695.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2801723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Spratley St have any available units?
418 Spratley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, MO.
What amenities does 418 Spratley St have?
Some of 418 Spratley St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Spratley St currently offering any rent specials?
418 Spratley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Spratley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Spratley St is pet friendly.
Does 418 Spratley St offer parking?
Yes, 418 Spratley St offers parking.
Does 418 Spratley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Spratley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Spratley St have a pool?
No, 418 Spratley St does not have a pool.
Does 418 Spratley St have accessible units?
No, 418 Spratley St does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Spratley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Spratley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Spratley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Spratley St does not have units with air conditioning.

