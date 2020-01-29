Amenities
418 Spratley St - 418 Spratley St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Birmingham, MO!
-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-Carport
-Shed
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$695.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$695.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes
