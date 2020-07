Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking gym pet friendly alarm system cc payments clubhouse e-payments

Welcome Home to Notting Hill!



Located in quiet and quaint Belton these 2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplexes located in a gated community are now available for rent.



Set on 18 acres with green space, and a community garden these units are have just undergone a FULL renovation complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, security system and patios.



Pet friendly, community center, gated and secure.



Video Tours Available!