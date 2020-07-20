All apartments in Belton
904 Fall Meadow Lane
Last updated July 4 2019 at 3:54 AM

904 Fall Meadow Lane

904 Fall Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

904 Fall Meadow Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave. High quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Less than two miles from Hwy 49 for a quick commute. The single car garage includes a garage door opener for easy inside parking. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Mowing service provided. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Fall Meadow Lane have any available units?
904 Fall Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Fall Meadow Lane have?
Some of 904 Fall Meadow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Fall Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
904 Fall Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Fall Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 904 Fall Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 904 Fall Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 904 Fall Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 904 Fall Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Fall Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Fall Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 904 Fall Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 904 Fall Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 904 Fall Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Fall Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Fall Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
