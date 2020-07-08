All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 902 Fall Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:24 AM

902 Fall Meadow Lane

902 Fall Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

902 Fall Meadow Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch duplex located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. All kitchen appliances provided, including refrigerator, stove with range, dish washer, and built in microwave. Less than two miles from Hwy 49 for a quick commute. The single car garage includes a garage door opener for easy inside parking. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.
Open house Saturday May 23rd from 9am to 10:30am.
Please stop by and look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Fall Meadow Lane have any available units?
902 Fall Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Fall Meadow Lane have?
Some of 902 Fall Meadow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Fall Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
902 Fall Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Fall Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 902 Fall Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 902 Fall Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 902 Fall Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 902 Fall Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Fall Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Fall Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 902 Fall Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 902 Fall Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 902 Fall Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Fall Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Fall Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

