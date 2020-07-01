All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 7812 Christie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
7812 Christie Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:35 PM

7812 Christie Lane

7812 Christie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7812 Christie Lane, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Christie Lane have any available units?
7812 Christie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 7812 Christie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Christie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Christie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 Christie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7812 Christie Lane offer parking?
No, 7812 Christie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7812 Christie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 Christie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Christie Lane have a pool?
No, 7812 Christie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Christie Lane have accessible units?
No, 7812 Christie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Christie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 Christie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 Christie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7812 Christie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City