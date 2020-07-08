All apartments in Belton
Location

713 Samantha Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 4 Bed Home in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 4 Bed/3 Bath/3 Car Garage Home in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Level Features:
Dining and Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Deep Pantry
Open Living Room
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has Double Vanity Sinks, Walk In Shower, and Walk In Closet
Guest Bedroom
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups
Attached 3 Car Garage with Remote Opener

Lower Level Features:
Large Family Room
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Other Features:
Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE5817724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Samantha Lane have any available units?
713 Samantha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Samantha Lane have?
Some of 713 Samantha Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Samantha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
713 Samantha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Samantha Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Samantha Lane is pet friendly.
Does 713 Samantha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 713 Samantha Lane offers parking.
Does 713 Samantha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Samantha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Samantha Lane have a pool?
Yes, 713 Samantha Lane has a pool.
Does 713 Samantha Lane have accessible units?
No, 713 Samantha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Samantha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Samantha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

