713 Samantha Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand New 4 Bed Home in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 4 Bed/3 Bath/3 Car Garage Home in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Raymore-Peculiar School District.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Level Features:

Dining and Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Deep Pantry

Open Living Room

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has Double Vanity Sinks, Walk In Shower, and Walk In Closet

Guest Bedroom

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Laundry Hook Ups

Attached 3 Car Garage with Remote Opener



Lower Level Features:

Large Family Room

Two Guest Bedrooms

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub



Other Features:

Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE5817724)