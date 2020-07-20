All apartments in Belton
Last updated May 22 2019

713 Berkshire Drive

713 Berkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 Berkshire Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Belton, Mo. It offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,870 sq ft of living space. Features include laminate floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

