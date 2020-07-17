712 Hibiscus Circle

Amenities

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar and a pantry for extra space. The living room is spacious with a gas fireplace that's perfect for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an en suite with double sinks and a jet tub. The basement area is finished with two extra bedrooms. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a very spacious and fenced in backyard and the home has a 2 car garage around the back. Located in a cul de sac, this cute home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.