701 Hibiscus Circle

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. This home has a spacious front yard and convenient 2 car garage with access to the laundry room! Enjoy the upgrades made throughout the home including stylish light fixtures, fresh neutral color paint so you can quickly and easily begin to personalize the home, professionally installed flooring and much more. Cooking will be a delight in this kitchen that features upgraded counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and ample counter and cabinet space! Keep warm and toasty in front the gorgeous gas fireplace and plush carpet in the living room! There's a deck off the back of the house with a fenced in yard and a finished basement with a half bath. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.