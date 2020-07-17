All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 621 Autumn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
621 Autumn Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

621 Autumn Drive

621 Autumn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

621 Autumn Dr, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This nicely updated home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the vaulted ceilings, finished basement, spacious deck and 2 car garage! Add in features like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring to make this the perfect home! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island providing extra preparation and cabinet space! You can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Autumn Drive have any available units?
621 Autumn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Autumn Drive have?
Some of 621 Autumn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Autumn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Autumn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Autumn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Autumn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 Autumn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Autumn Drive offers parking.
Does 621 Autumn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Autumn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Autumn Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Autumn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Autumn Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Autumn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Autumn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Autumn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton 3 Bedrooms
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City