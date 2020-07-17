621 Autumn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This nicely updated home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the vaulted ceilings, finished basement, spacious deck and 2 car garage! Add in features like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring to make this the perfect home! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island providing extra preparation and cabinet space! You can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.