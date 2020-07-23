Amenities

540 Maggie Ct Available 08/08/20 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry.

Open Living Space.

Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.

Attached One Car Garage.



Second Floor Features:

Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Bathtub.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

Full Guest Bathroom with Shower.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.



Other Features:

All Electric Unit.

Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



