Belton, MO
540 Maggie Ct
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

540 Maggie Ct

540 Maggie Ct · No Longer Available
Location

540 Maggie Ct, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
540 Maggie Ct Available 08/08/20 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry.
Open Living Space.
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage.

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Bathtub.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Shower.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Other Features:
All Electric Unit.
Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4115074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Maggie Ct have any available units?
540 Maggie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 Maggie Ct have?
Some of 540 Maggie Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Maggie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
540 Maggie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Maggie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Maggie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 540 Maggie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 540 Maggie Ct offers parking.
Does 540 Maggie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Maggie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Maggie Ct have a pool?
Yes, 540 Maggie Ct has a pool.
Does 540 Maggie Ct have accessible units?
No, 540 Maggie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Maggie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Maggie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
