Home
/
Belton, MO
/
537 Maggie Ct
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

537 Maggie Ct

537 Maggie Ct · No Longer Available
Location

537 Maggie Ct, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Belton with Special; Raymore Peculiar Schools - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Pantry.
Open Living Space.
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Bathtub.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Shower.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Other Features:
All Electric Unit.
Community Pool.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE4345511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Maggie Ct have any available units?
537 Maggie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 Maggie Ct have?
Some of 537 Maggie Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Maggie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
537 Maggie Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Maggie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 Maggie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 537 Maggie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 537 Maggie Ct offers parking.
Does 537 Maggie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Maggie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Maggie Ct have a pool?
Yes, 537 Maggie Ct has a pool.
Does 537 Maggie Ct have accessible units?
No, 537 Maggie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Maggie Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Maggie Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

