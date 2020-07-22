537 Emily Lane

Amenities
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Belton with Special; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before January 1st)
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry.
Open Living Space.
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage.
Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Bathtub.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Shower.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Other Features:
All Electric Unit.
Community Pool.
Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE5388411)