531 Emily Lane

Amenities
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this Newer 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Pantry.
Open Living Space.
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.
Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Bathtub.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Shower.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Other Features:
All Electric Unit.
Community Pool.
Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.
Pictures are of a similar unit.
(RLNE5769925)