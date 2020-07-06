All apartments in Belton
517 Emerson Drive
517 Emerson Drive

517 Emerson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

517 Emerson Dr, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME ! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Emerson Drive have any available units?
517 Emerson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Emerson Drive have?
Some of 517 Emerson Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Emerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Emerson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Emerson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Emerson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 Emerson Drive offer parking?
No, 517 Emerson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 Emerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Emerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Emerson Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Emerson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Emerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Emerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Emerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Emerson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

