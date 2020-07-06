517 Emerson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME ! This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.