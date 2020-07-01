514 Emily Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newer 2 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Pantry

Defined Dining Space.

Open Living Space.

Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.

Attached One Car Garage; Comes with Remote Opener.



Second Floor Features:

Master Bedroom with Spacious Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower.

Guest Bedroom.

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.



Other Features:

All Electric Unit.

Community Pool.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



