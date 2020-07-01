514 Emily Lane

Amenities
Newer 2 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, and Pantry
Defined Dining Space.
Open Living Space.
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage; Comes with Remote Opener.
Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Spacious Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower.
Guest Bedroom.
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Other Features:
All Electric Unit.
Community Pool.
Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE4483744)