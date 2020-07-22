All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 508 Gunnar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
508 Gunnar Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

508 Gunnar Drive

508 Gunnar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

508 Gunnar Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Gunnar Drive have any available units?
508 Gunnar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 508 Gunnar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Gunnar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Gunnar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Gunnar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 508 Gunnar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 Gunnar Drive offers parking.
Does 508 Gunnar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Gunnar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Gunnar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 508 Gunnar Drive has a pool.
Does 508 Gunnar Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Gunnar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Gunnar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Gunnar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Gunnar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Gunnar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBelton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City