507 3rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible custom remodeled home in Belton is the ONE you will want to call home.



This bungalow boasts an upgraded kitchen looks like it came out of a magazine. Stunning new cabinets, granite countertops, custom tile work, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave.



You will love the new/large laundry room off kitchen/great master.



Privacy fenced yard with outbuilding and a dreamy covered porch.



New carpets. All new hvac.



This home is a must see and won't last!



We welcome pets with applicable fees based on size of animal.



Click on the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!