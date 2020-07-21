All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 507 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
507 3rd St
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

507 3rd St

507 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

507 3rd Street, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible custom remodeled home in Belton is the ONE you will want to call home.

This bungalow boasts an upgraded kitchen looks like it came out of a magazine. Stunning new cabinets, granite countertops, custom tile work, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave.

You will love the new/large laundry room off kitchen/great master.

Privacy fenced yard with outbuilding and a dreamy covered porch.

New carpets. All new hvac.

This home is a must see and won't last!

We welcome pets with applicable fees based on size of animal.

Click on the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 3rd St have any available units?
507 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 3rd St have?
Some of 507 3rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
507 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 507 3rd St offer parking?
No, 507 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 507 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 3rd St have a pool?
No, 507 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 507 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 507 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 507 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBelton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Belton Accessible ApartmentsBelton Apartments with Balconies
Belton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City