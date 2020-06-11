503 Maggie Ct

Amenities

Newer 2 Bed Townhome in Belton, Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Pantry.

Open Living Space.

Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.

Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.



Second Floor Features:

Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Walk In Shower.

One Guest Bedrooms.

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.



Other Features:

All Electric Unit.

Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.



Pictures are of a similar unit.



