Belton, MO
404 North Cleveland Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:46 PM

404 North Cleveland Avenue

404 North Cleveland Avenue · (816) 788-6957
Location

404 North Cleveland Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Charming home on a quiet street. Steps up to Great Room. Open Breakfast area & Kitchen w/tile floors, ceiling fan, built-in microwave, dishwasher, oven range & pantry. Exterior door to sunroom/screened porch. Master Bedroom has ceiling fan and walk-in closet and Master Bath has tile & shower. Two additional bedrooms with ceiling fans and closets w/built-in shelving. Hall bath w/tile flooring & shower over tub.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 North Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
404 North Cleveland Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 North Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 404 North Cleveland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 North Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 North Cleveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 North Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 North Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 404 North Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 404 North Cleveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 404 North Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 North Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 North Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 North Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 North Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 North Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 North Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 North Cleveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
