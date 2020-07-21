Rent Calculator
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
213 Park Avenue
213 Park Avenue
213 Park Avenue
·
Location
213 Park Avenue, Belton, MO 64012
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! Recent updates to home. Fresh paint. Hardwoods throughout. Spacious unfinished basement. Large fenced in yard. Email me today for a showing!
*No housing vouchers accepted
*Utilities are not included
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/belton-mo?lid=12463536
(RLNE5065486)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Park Avenue have any available units?
213 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belton, MO
.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Belton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 213 Park Avenue have?
Some of 213 Park Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 213 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 213 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 213 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 213 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
