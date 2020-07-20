210 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

1/25/19 YES GARAGE DOOR OPENERS

YES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

YES DISHWASHER

NO MICROWAVE

YES FINISHED BASEMENT

YES FENCED YARD

YES SHED

NICE FIRE PLACE.....but should be blocked off.



This home has a wonderful floor plan. Everything inside has been updated. This would make a great rental for a family. New floors and fresh paint with fenced in back yard. Multiple living levels. Set up a viewing for this Conrex Property Management home today!



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



Pets are permitted:

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629-8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.