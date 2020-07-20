All apartments in Belton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Monroe Avenue

210 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

210 Monroe Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

1/25/19 YES GARAGE DOOR OPENERS
YES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
YES DISHWASHER
NO MICROWAVE
YES FINISHED BASEMENT
YES FENCED YARD
YES SHED
NICE FIRE PLACE.....but should be blocked off.

This home has a wonderful floor plan. Everything inside has been updated. This would make a great rental for a family. New floors and fresh paint with fenced in back yard. Multiple living levels. Set up a viewing for this Conrex Property Management home today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets are permitted:
Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629-8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
210 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 210 Monroe Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 210 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 Monroe Avenue offers parking.
Does 210 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Monroe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
