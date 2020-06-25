All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 207 Brookside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
207 Brookside Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

207 Brookside Drive

207 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

207 Brookside Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom main floor living home. This home features a kitchen that includes appliances as well as a breakfast room. Enjoy the accessibility of your 1 car attached garage as well.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Brookside Drive have any available units?
207 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 207 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Brookside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Brookside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Brookside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City