17228 Monte Verde Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 bed 2 bath Home - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, an open floor plan, a renovated kitchen offering new kitchen countertops and cabinets and a set of stainless steel appliances. The house also offers a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in Belton right off of 58 highway and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:



Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

$100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

