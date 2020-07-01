All apartments in Belton
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

17228 Monte Verde Dr.

17228 Monte Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17228 Monte Verde Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bed 2 bath Home - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, an open floor plan, a renovated kitchen offering new kitchen countertops and cabinets and a set of stainless steel appliances. The house also offers a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in Belton right off of 58 highway and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:

Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
$100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5307666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17228 Monte Verde Dr. have any available units?
17228 Monte Verde Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17228 Monte Verde Dr. have?
Some of 17228 Monte Verde Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17228 Monte Verde Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17228 Monte Verde Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17228 Monte Verde Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17228 Monte Verde Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17228 Monte Verde Dr. offer parking?
No, 17228 Monte Verde Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17228 Monte Verde Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17228 Monte Verde Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17228 Monte Verde Dr. have a pool?
No, 17228 Monte Verde Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 17228 Monte Verde Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17228 Monte Verde Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17228 Monte Verde Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17228 Monte Verde Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

