Belton, MO
1706 Pam Ct
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1706 Pam Ct

1706 Pam Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Pam Ct, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1706 Pam Ct Available 09/06/19 Brand New 4 Bed Home in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 4 Bed/3 Bath/3 Car Garage Home in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Level Features:
Dining and Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Deep Pantry
Open Living Room
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has Double Vanity Sinks, Walk In Shower, and Walk In Closet
Guest Bedroom
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups
Attached 3 Car Garage with Remote Opener

Lower Level Features:
Large Family Room
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Other Features:
Community Pool.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE5114451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Pam Ct have any available units?
1706 Pam Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Pam Ct have?
Some of 1706 Pam Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Pam Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Pam Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Pam Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Pam Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Pam Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Pam Ct offers parking.
Does 1706 Pam Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Pam Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Pam Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1706 Pam Ct has a pool.
Does 1706 Pam Ct have accessible units?
No, 1706 Pam Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Pam Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Pam Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
