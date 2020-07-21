Amenities
1706 Pam Ct Available 09/06/19 Brand New 4 Bed Home in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 4 Bed/3 Bath/3 Car Garage Home in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Raymore-Peculiar School District.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Main Level Features:
Dining and Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Deep Pantry
Open Living Room
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom that has Double Vanity Sinks, Walk In Shower, and Walk In Closet
Guest Bedroom
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Laundry Hook Ups
Attached 3 Car Garage with Remote Opener
Lower Level Features:
Large Family Room
Two Guest Bedrooms
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Other Features:
Community Pool.
Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions as well.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE5114451)