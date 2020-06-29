16806 Hardee St

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

This 1741 Sq ft property was built in 1979 has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity