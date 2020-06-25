16418 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a living room with ceiling fan and fireplace, a walk in master closet, a laundry room located off of garage, and all bedrooms have large closets. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.