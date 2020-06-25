All apartments in Belton
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:29 PM

16418 Eastern Avenue

16418 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16418 Eastern Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a living room with ceiling fan and fireplace, a walk in master closet, a laundry room located off of garage, and all bedrooms have large closets. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16418 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
16418 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16418 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 16418 Eastern Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16418 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16418 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16418 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16418 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16418 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16418 Eastern Avenue offers parking.
Does 16418 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16418 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16418 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 16418 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16418 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16418 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16418 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16418 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
