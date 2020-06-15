All apartments in Belton
104 E Pacific Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

104 E Pacific Dr

104 E Pacific Dr · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 E Pacific Dr, Belton, MO 64012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 E Pacific Dr · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Belton Townhome-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785926?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom town-home in an excellent Belton location!! Fully equipped kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. 1 car garage. Unfinished shared basement.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5799185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

