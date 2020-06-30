1003 Brentwood Ct

Amenities
Very nice Town home for rent - Property Id: 234463
Very Nicer huge 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 baths Town home New Carpet ,Ceiling fans single car garage with remote, gas fireplace, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range, microwave, laundry hookups, maintenance free (lawn care) Cal de sac lot back yard , nice neighborhood, convenient to school, shopping, restaurants and highway. 1003 Brent Wood ct, Belton, MO 64012 Rent: $925 /month Call: show contact info for a tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234463
Property Id 234463
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5674895)