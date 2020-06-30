1003 Brentwood Ct

Amenities

Very nice Town home for rent - Property Id: 234463



Very Nicer huge 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 baths Town home New Carpet ,Ceiling fans single car garage with remote, gas fireplace, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range, microwave, laundry hookups, maintenance free (lawn care) Cal de sac lot back yard , nice neighborhood, convenient to school, shopping, restaurants and highway. 1003 Brent Wood ct, Belton, MO 64012 Rent: $925 /month Call: show contact info for a tour

No Dogs Allowed



