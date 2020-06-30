All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 1003 Brentwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
1003 Brentwood Ct
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

1003 Brentwood Ct

1003 Cambridge Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1003 Cambridge Meadows Court, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Very nice Town home for rent - Property Id: 234463

Very Nicer huge 2 bedroom , 2 1/2 baths Town home New Carpet ,Ceiling fans single car garage with remote, gas fireplace, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range, microwave, laundry hookups, maintenance free (lawn care) Cal de sac lot back yard , nice neighborhood, convenient to school, shopping, restaurants and highway. 1003 Brent Wood ct, Belton, MO 64012 Rent: $925 /month Call: show contact info for a tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234463
Property Id 234463

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5674895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Brentwood Ct have any available units?
1003 Brentwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Brentwood Ct have?
Some of 1003 Brentwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Brentwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Brentwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Brentwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Brentwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Brentwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Brentwood Ct offers parking.
Does 1003 Brentwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Brentwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Brentwood Ct have a pool?
No, 1003 Brentwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Brentwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1003 Brentwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Brentwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Brentwood Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City