1442 Attica Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1442 Attica Dr

1442 Attica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Attica Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO 63137
Bellefontaine

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!!

FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom house with attached garage! It features: Large fenced in back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 FULL bathroom. stove, fridge! Hardwood floors. Three bedrooms!!!

LOTS of extra room and storage space - perfect for a family or roommates! Central air Garage Parking Large yard Large windows - PLENTY of natural light Tons of closet space And more!

You may be wondering about Fisher and Company's rental qualifications. Our application process includes screening credit, rental history (including evictions), employment/income and criminal background. The application fee of $42 per adult covers all of these reports. Total household income must be at least 3 times the amount of monthly rent. For example, if the apartment you are interested in is 500.00 per month, your minimum income must be at least 1500.00 per month. We accept income from any source as long as it can be documented and verified for the past 12 months If you have any questions about qualifying, please feel free to call the Leasing Office at 314-361-9700. Please make sure that you are familiar with the area of ANY property you consider whether it is offered by Fisher & Company or someone else. We suggest you drive by at varying times of day and evening to get a feel for the neighborhood. Also ask your friends and associates for advice about the neighborhood. Happy home hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Attica Dr have any available units?
1442 Attica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO.
What amenities does 1442 Attica Dr have?
Some of 1442 Attica Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Attica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Attica Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Attica Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Attica Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Attica Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Attica Dr does offer parking.
Does 1442 Attica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Attica Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Attica Dr have a pool?
No, 1442 Attica Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Attica Dr have accessible units?
No, 1442 Attica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Attica Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Attica Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Attica Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1442 Attica Dr has units with air conditioning.
