All apartments in Battlefield
Find more places like 4507 W Somerset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Battlefield, MO
/
4507 W Somerset
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4507 W Somerset

4507 West Somerset Place · (417) 887-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4507 West Somerset Place, Battlefield, MO 65619
Battlefield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4507 W Somerset · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Battlefield! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage with hearth room home located in Battlefield, MO. Rents for $1,395 a month with a $1,395 security deposit. This property is pet friendly with a pet deposit. This is a great family house in a quiet neighborhood.Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care. This house is in an HOA and will have a couple of rules that you will have to follow. If this is not exactly what you are looking for then check out our website for other listings or feel free to contact our office at 887-1600.

(RLNE5914899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 W Somerset have any available units?
4507 W Somerset has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4507 W Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
4507 W Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 W Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 W Somerset is pet friendly.
Does 4507 W Somerset offer parking?
Yes, 4507 W Somerset offers parking.
Does 4507 W Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 W Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 W Somerset have a pool?
No, 4507 W Somerset does not have a pool.
Does 4507 W Somerset have accessible units?
No, 4507 W Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 W Somerset have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 W Somerset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 W Somerset have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 W Somerset does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4507 W Somerset?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MONixa, MO
Ozark, MOBranson, MO
Republic, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity