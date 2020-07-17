4507 W Somerset

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Battlefield! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage with hearth room home located in Battlefield, MO. Rents for $1,395 a month with a $1,395 security deposit. This property is pet friendly with a pet deposit. This is a great family house in a quiet neighborhood.Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care. This house is in an HOA and will have a couple of rules that you will have to follow. If this is not exactly what you are looking for then check out our website for other listings or feel free to contact our office at 887-1600.



(RLNE5914899)