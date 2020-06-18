All apartments in Ballwin
215 Village Creek Court

215 Village Creek Court · (636) 220-1797
Location

215 Village Creek Court, Ballwin, MO 63021

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1892 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ballwin with excellent school district. Beautiful Master Bathroom has a custom shower and separate vanity area, and a huge walk in closet from Closet Factory. The kitchen has custom cabinets and granite, backsplash, and GE stainless steel appliances with gas stove and a huge refrigerator. Smart washer and dryer. Washer has detergent and softener tank and a super large capacity. Maple wood flooring throughout great room, dining room and kitchen, lower family room, stairs and hallways; 4 bedrooms have carpet. Full bath in the lower level, where 2 bedrooms are located, also has all new fixtures. French doors lead to the large deck off the Great Room and the entire backyard has a wooden privacy fence. And of course, this beautiful home has fresh paint!!
No Utilities included. Small pet allowed. Date Available: April 1st 2020 or earlier if necessary. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Village Creek Court have any available units?
215 Village Creek Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ballwin, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ballwin Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Village Creek Court have?
Some of 215 Village Creek Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Village Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
215 Village Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Village Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Village Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 215 Village Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 215 Village Creek Court does offer parking.
Does 215 Village Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Village Creek Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Village Creek Court have a pool?
No, 215 Village Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 215 Village Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 215 Village Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Village Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Village Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
