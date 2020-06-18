215 Village Creek Court

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ballwin with excellent school district. Beautiful Master Bathroom has a custom shower and separate vanity area, and a huge walk in closet from Closet Factory. The kitchen has custom cabinets and granite, backsplash, and GE stainless steel appliances with gas stove and a huge refrigerator. Smart washer and dryer. Washer has detergent and softener tank and a super large capacity. Maple wood flooring throughout great room, dining room and kitchen, lower family room, stairs and hallways; 4 bedrooms have carpet. Full bath in the lower level, where 2 bedrooms are located, also has all new fixtures. French doors lead to the large deck off the Great Room and the entire backyard has a wooden privacy fence. And of course, this beautiful home has fresh paint!!

No Utilities included. Small pet allowed. Date Available: April 1st 2020 or earlier if necessary. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.