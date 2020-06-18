All apartments in Airport Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5135 Willow Drive

5135 Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5135 Willow Drive, Airport Drive, MO 64801

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For lease, not for sale. 12 Month lease with $1000 deposit. Call listing agent for application. Subject to acceptable credit. No Smoking and No Pets. Open floor plan. Storm shelter. Fenced yard. Carl Junction Schools. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Willow Drive have any available units?
5135 Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Airport Drive, MO.
What amenities does 5135 Willow Drive have?
Some of 5135 Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Willow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5135 Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Airport Drive.
Does 5135 Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5135 Willow Drive does offer parking.
Does 5135 Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 5135 Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5135 Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
