For lease, not for sale. 12 Month lease with $1000 deposit. Call listing agent for application. Subject to acceptable credit. No Smoking and No Pets. Open floor plan. Storm shelter. Fenced yard. Carl Junction Schools. Available Immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5135 Willow Drive have any available units?
5135 Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Airport Drive, MO.
What amenities does 5135 Willow Drive have?
Some of 5135 Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Willow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.