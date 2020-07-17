All apartments in Zimmerman
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12755 Fremont Ave

12755 Fremont Avenue · (763) 200-1428
Location

12755 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman, MN 55398

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12755 Fremont Ave · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2084 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
available NOW 3bd 1 ba 3 car garage Zimmerman HOME with large back yard $1,499/mo* - 2bd 2ba 3car garage $1499.00/mo*
$1548.00 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.

(RLNE5886202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

