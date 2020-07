Ascend at Woodbury.

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging carport cc payments courtyard dog grooming area dog park game room google fiber green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal playground pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Two-Bedroom special: Save $500 on select units!*



*Details apply, please contact us for more information.



Finally, luxury has arrived.

This community has been worth the wait. Woodbury's newest apartment community in about a decade — Ascend — will exceed your expectations in every way.



Here, we aren't an apartment complex. We are a lifestyle community designed to enhance your everyday life.



Located off Bailey Road near HealthEast Sports Center, we offer studio, 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom with den, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartment homes.



Our attentive customer service, high-end amenities and carefully crafted floor plans will enrich your living experience here.



Relax during a yoga class, take a dip in the resort-style pool, hang out in the party room, or grill up some burgers with family at one of our outdoor grills.



Soak up the views of the greenspace, hop on the nearby bike trail, or quickly access Tamarack Village to enjoy dinner and drinks with friends.



At home, enjoy large kit