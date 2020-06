Amenities

2 bedroom, 3 bathroom Woodbury townhouse on a quiet corner overlooking a lake! Spacious living/dining room areas, fireplace! Huge walk in master closet with custom organizer, finished lower level rec/living room with walk out patio!



Available April 1st! Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water/sewer for unit. This is a 2 year lease. No pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $4,800. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.