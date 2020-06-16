All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

9146 Duckwood Trail

9146 Duckwood Trail · (651) 243-4587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9146 Duckwood Trail, Woodbury, MN 55125

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9146 Duckwood Trail have any available units?
9146 Duckwood Trail has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9146 Duckwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9146 Duckwood Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9146 Duckwood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9146 Duckwood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9146 Duckwood Trail offer parking?
No, 9146 Duckwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9146 Duckwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9146 Duckwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9146 Duckwood Trail have a pool?
No, 9146 Duckwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9146 Duckwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 9146 Duckwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9146 Duckwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9146 Duckwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9146 Duckwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9146 Duckwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
