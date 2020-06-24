All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 6910 Bailey Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
6910 Bailey Rd
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

6910 Bailey Rd

6910 Bailey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6910 Bailey Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Eagle Valley is located 20 minutes east of St. Paul. A quick drive down I-94 West takes you to the heart of the Twin Cities, head east on I-94 and you will encounter Wisconsin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Bailey Rd have any available units?
6910 Bailey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 6910 Bailey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Bailey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Bailey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd offer parking?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have a pool?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have accessible units?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities