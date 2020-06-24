Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 6910 Bailey Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
6910 Bailey Rd
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6910 Bailey Rd
6910 Bailey Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6910 Bailey Road, Woodbury, MN 55125
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Eagle Valley is located 20 minutes east of St. Paul. A quick drive down I-94 West takes you to the heart of the Twin Cities, head east on I-94 and you will encounter Wisconsin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have any available units?
6910 Bailey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodbury, MN
.
Is 6910 Bailey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Bailey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Bailey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodbury
.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd offer parking?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have a pool?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have accessible units?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6910 Bailey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6910 Bailey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Similar Pages
Woodbury 1 Bedrooms
Woodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with Balcony
Woodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities