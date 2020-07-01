All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated May 25 2020 at 2:06 AM

6823 Newbury Road

6823 Newbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

6823 Newbury Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quartz kitchen countertops being installed! Newer paint, carpet and SS appliances! Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Located in the heart of Woodbury. In close proximity to retail, restaurants and only 10-minutes from downtown St. Paul.

Main floor includes kitchen, family room, dining room and deck. Upper level includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom and full bath. Lower level includes family room, 1/2 bath and laundry.

Note: photos are of similar unit.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with one-time pet fee (maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.
Minimum Qualifications: $80K+ annual household income, 650+ FICO credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 Newbury Road have any available units?
6823 Newbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 6823 Newbury Road have?
Some of 6823 Newbury Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6823 Newbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
6823 Newbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 Newbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6823 Newbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 6823 Newbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 6823 Newbury Road offers parking.
Does 6823 Newbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 Newbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 Newbury Road have a pool?
No, 6823 Newbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 6823 Newbury Road have accessible units?
No, 6823 Newbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 Newbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6823 Newbury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6823 Newbury Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6823 Newbury Road has units with air conditioning.

