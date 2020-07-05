All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:15 PM

3830 Jamestown Curve

3830 Jamestown Curve · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Jamestown Curve, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Wedgewood Park walkout 2 story with traditional open floor plan. Well cared for home with quick access to Eastridge High, Health East Sports Center and plenty of convenience shopping. Beautifully updated bathrooms, flooring, custom tile backsplash, large master suite, spacious lower level walk out family room and so much more! Tons of natural light throughout this home. Large yard and backyard deck for entertaining or relaxing.
Don't miss out, this one is a must see!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Jamestown Curve have any available units?
3830 Jamestown Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3830 Jamestown Curve have?
Some of 3830 Jamestown Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Jamestown Curve currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Jamestown Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Jamestown Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 Jamestown Curve is pet friendly.
Does 3830 Jamestown Curve offer parking?
No, 3830 Jamestown Curve does not offer parking.
Does 3830 Jamestown Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 Jamestown Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Jamestown Curve have a pool?
No, 3830 Jamestown Curve does not have a pool.
Does 3830 Jamestown Curve have accessible units?
No, 3830 Jamestown Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Jamestown Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 Jamestown Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 Jamestown Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 Jamestown Curve does not have units with air conditioning.

