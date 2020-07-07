All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated July 2 2019

368 Gironde Court

368 Gironde Court · No Longer Available
Location

368 Gironde Court, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e08fb1001b ---- Welcome to this convenient 2 bedroom Woodbury Town Home. This attractive home features a large living room and eat-in kitchen that provides you an easy lifestyle. The ample kitchen cabinetry and large pantry offer you plenty of space to support your culinary desires. There is also a Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, and refrigerator as well as a double sink and ample counter space. Completing the main level is a large deck that overlooks the from side of the home. The property is within walking distance to grocery, restaurants, shopping, walking trails. The upper level features a Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet and a shared full bath. The guest bedroom is also a good size and there is an additional linen closet that completes this level. On the lower level, you will find access to the large two car garage, as well as a huge laundry / utility room that has a washer and dryer for your use. Located near Tamarack Village, close to trails and parks, this home offers an easy commute to many Twin Cities Locations. Available: July 8, 2018 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Trash and Snow Removal All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Gironde Court have any available units?
368 Gironde Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 368 Gironde Court have?
Some of 368 Gironde Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 Gironde Court currently offering any rent specials?
368 Gironde Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Gironde Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 Gironde Court is pet friendly.
Does 368 Gironde Court offer parking?
Yes, 368 Gironde Court offers parking.
Does 368 Gironde Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 Gironde Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Gironde Court have a pool?
No, 368 Gironde Court does not have a pool.
Does 368 Gironde Court have accessible units?
No, 368 Gironde Court does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Gironde Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 Gironde Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 368 Gironde Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 Gironde Court does not have units with air conditioning.

