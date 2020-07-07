368 Gironde Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e08fb1001b ---- Welcome to this convenient 2 bedroom Woodbury Town Home. This attractive home features a large living room and eat-in kitchen that provides you an easy lifestyle. The ample kitchen cabinetry and large pantry offer you plenty of space to support your culinary desires. There is also a Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, and refrigerator as well as a double sink and ample counter space. Completing the main level is a large deck that overlooks the from side of the home. The property is within walking distance to grocery, restaurants, shopping, walking trails. The upper level features a Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet and a shared full bath. The guest bedroom is also a good size and there is an additional linen closet that completes this level. On the lower level, you will find access to the large two car garage, as well as a huge laundry / utility room that has a washer and dryer for your use. Located near Tamarack Village, close to trails and parks, this home offers an easy commute to many Twin Cities Locations. Available: July 8, 2018 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Trash and Snow Removal All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.