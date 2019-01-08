Updated end unit with new carpet throughout! Wonderful space, vaulted ceilings, full master walk thru, finished Lower Level walkout with and 3/4 bathroom, and new appliances. Near Parks, Tennis, trails and more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3458 Juliet Drive have any available units?
3458 Juliet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3458 Juliet Drive have?
Some of 3458 Juliet Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3458 Juliet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3458 Juliet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.