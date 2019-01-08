3458 Juliet Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Updated end unit with new carpet throughout! Wonderful space, vaulted ceilings, full master walk thru, finished Lower Level walkout with and 3/4 bathroom, and new appliances. Near Parks, Tennis, trails and more