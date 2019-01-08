All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3458 Juliet Drive

3458 Juliet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3458 Juliet Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Updated end unit with new carpet throughout! Wonderful space, vaulted ceilings, full master walk thru, finished Lower Level walkout with and 3/4 bathroom, and new appliances. Near Parks, Tennis, trails and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3458 Juliet Drive have any available units?
3458 Juliet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3458 Juliet Drive have?
Some of 3458 Juliet Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3458 Juliet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3458 Juliet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3458 Juliet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3458 Juliet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 3458 Juliet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3458 Juliet Drive offers parking.
Does 3458 Juliet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3458 Juliet Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3458 Juliet Drive have a pool?
No, 3458 Juliet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3458 Juliet Drive have accessible units?
No, 3458 Juliet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3458 Juliet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3458 Juliet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3458 Juliet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3458 Juliet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
