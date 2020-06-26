Rent Calculator
3385 White Oaks Lane
3385 White Oaks Lane
·
Location
3385 White Oaks Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Large Mod Two story with large city lot. Deck with Spectacular View of Trails and Valley.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/woodbury-mn?lid=12339392
(RLNE4971020)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3385 White Oaks Lane have any available units?
3385 White Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodbury, MN
.
What amenities does 3385 White Oaks Lane have?
Some of 3385 White Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3385 White Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3385 White Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3385 White Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3385 White Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3385 White Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3385 White Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 3385 White Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3385 White Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3385 White Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 3385 White Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3385 White Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 3385 White Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3385 White Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3385 White Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3385 White Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3385 White Oaks Lane has units with air conditioning.
