Woodbury, MN
3383 Ridgestone Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3383 Ridgestone Way

3383 Ridgestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

3383 Ridgestone Way, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pets allowed, dogs and/or cats, 2 Pets Max, $500 non refundable deposit for each pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have any available units?
3383 Ridgestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 3383 Ridgestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3383 Ridgestone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3383 Ridgestone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3383 Ridgestone Way is pet friendly.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 3383 Ridgestone Way offers parking.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have a pool?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not have a pool.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have accessible units?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
