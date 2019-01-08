Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 3383 Ridgestone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
3383 Ridgestone Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3383 Ridgestone Way
3383 Ridgestone Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3383 Ridgestone Way, Woodbury, MN 55129
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pets allowed, dogs and/or cats, 2 Pets Max, $500 non refundable deposit for each pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have any available units?
3383 Ridgestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodbury, MN
.
Is 3383 Ridgestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3383 Ridgestone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3383 Ridgestone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3383 Ridgestone Way is pet friendly.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 3383 Ridgestone Way offers parking.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have a pool?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not have a pool.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have accessible units?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3383 Ridgestone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3383 Ridgestone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Similar Pages
Woodbury 1 Bedrooms
Woodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with Balcony
Woodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities