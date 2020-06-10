3299 Juliet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1,628 Square foot End Unit Townhome available to lease in Woodbury!



The upper level includes; living room, vaulted ceiling, updated fixtures, dining room, deck, 2 BIG sized dedrooms a fully updated bathroom and the kitchen. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, skylight, ceiling Fan, creakfast nook and stainless appliances with ample oak cabinetry.



Downstairs is the lower level with garage access. The 3rd bedroom with a 2nd large family room, walkout to the patio area laundry and a Bathroom completes the lower level.



Fantastic property located close to Lake Road for easy 494 Commutes, Woodbury shopping and Restaurants as well!



Lease Term: 12 Months



Available: May 22, 2019



Pet Policy: 1 dog under 25 lbs. (no cats) - $500 pet deposit



Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal and Trash

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



