All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 3299 Juliet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
3299 Juliet Drive
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

3299 Juliet Drive

3299 Juliet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3299 Juliet Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb66a910ea ----
Immaculate updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1,628 Square foot End Unit Townhome available to lease in Woodbury!

The upper level includes; living room, vaulted ceiling, updated fixtures, dining room, deck, 2 BIG sized dedrooms a fully updated bathroom and the kitchen. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, skylight, ceiling Fan, creakfast nook and stainless appliances with ample oak cabinetry.

Downstairs is the lower level with garage access. The 3rd bedroom with a 2nd large family room, walkout to the patio area laundry and a Bathroom completes the lower level.

Fantastic property located close to Lake Road for easy 494 Commutes, Woodbury shopping and Restaurants as well!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Available: May 22, 2019

Pet Policy: 1 dog under 25 lbs. (no cats) - $500 pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal and Trash
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3299 Juliet Drive have any available units?
3299 Juliet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3299 Juliet Drive have?
Some of 3299 Juliet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3299 Juliet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3299 Juliet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3299 Juliet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3299 Juliet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3299 Juliet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3299 Juliet Drive offers parking.
Does 3299 Juliet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3299 Juliet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3299 Juliet Drive have a pool?
No, 3299 Juliet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3299 Juliet Drive have accessible units?
No, 3299 Juliet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3299 Juliet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3299 Juliet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3299 Juliet Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3299 Juliet Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities